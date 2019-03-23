Dr M: Islamic nations too dependent on developed countries

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the over-reliance of the Islamic countries on the developed nations has caused them to be afraid to protest against any wrongful actions by Western countries. — Bernama pic

ISLAMABAD, March 23 — The over-reliance of the Islamic countries on the developed nations has caused them to be afraid to protest against any wrongful actions by Western countries, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said that because of this, they had to abide by what the Western countries did.

“Islamic countries are too dependent on the developed nations for everything. Their ability is limited.

“Because the Western countries strongly support Israel, thus it has caused Islamic nations to be scared to condemn Israel, Western countries will take action against them,” he told a press conference at the end of his three-day visit to Pakistan here today. — Bernama