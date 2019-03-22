Journalists’ group slams Umno leaders’ harassment of women reporters

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A journalists’ group today criticised two Umno leaders for harassing a couple of women reporters covering an altercation between the politicians and Universiti Malaya students.

Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) highlighted a Malaysiakini report that alleged Petaling Jaya Selatan Umno chief Mutalib Abdul Rahim and Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam shoved a Malaysiakini intern reporter and stood too close to another intern reporter, violating her personal space.

The news portal also said the two 25-year-old female interns were called “stupid” and “liar”.

“Geramm condemns these acts that crossed the boundary by attacking working reporters, whether verbal or physical,” Geramm said in a statement.

“We want to stress that journalists, no matter the media organisation, have a right to do their jobs without disturbance, or worse, attacks from any irresponsible party.

“Again, we express support for the formation of a Malaysian Media Council as a platform for any party to resolve disputes with any media agency without resorting to violence.”

The Malaysiakini intern journalists were covering a fracas involving Umno supporters who manhandled a few Universiti Malaya students for protesting against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet on campus.