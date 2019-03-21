Down syndrome charity event gets a boost from LBS Bina

Kiwanis Treasure Hunt 2019 organising chairman, Loo Say Beng; Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Hannah Yeoh; and LBS Bina Group Berhad Executive Director, Datuk Cynthia Lim, at the annual charity fundraiser’s launch. — Picture courtesy of LBS Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — LBS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of LBS Bina Group Berhad, has returned for the 13th year as the gold sponsor of the Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation — National Centre’s (KDSF-NC) charity fundraiser.

A sponsorship amounting to RM30,000 was today presented to the foundation at the launch of the 36th Kiwanis Treasure Hunt 2019 by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

LBS Bina Group Berhad subsidiary company, MGB Berhad, is also the silver sponsor, contributing RM20,000 to the event.

“Kindness creates a positive ripple effect. As we continue to grow, we also want to share and give back to communities in need. We hope this will create a cycle of positivity,” said LBS Foundation Chair of Trustee and MGB Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

Organised by Kiwanis Club of Kuala Lumpur, the treasure hunt from May 4 to 6 will take participants from here to Penang and help them connect and engage with Down syndrome children and their families.

To register or find out more information about the event, visit www.kckl.org.my or call Tang Kwai Ying (03-7958 3655).