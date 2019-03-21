Car wash worker believed beaten by employer dies

BUTTERWORTH, March 21 — A car wash worker died while undergoing treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) today believed to have been beaten by his employer at a shop in Taman Chai Leng, Perai here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the victim, S.Gehanathan, 38, died at about 11.00am.

“The victim was taken to HSJ in an ambulance at 4.30pm yesterday after his employer informed that his employee was involved in a road accident near the car wash premises.

“The victim was warded for treatment but he died at about 11am and preliminary checks on the body found that the injuries were not due to a road accident,” he said here tonight.

He said further checks on the victim’s body found wounds on the head, face and arms believed to be due to beatings and the were no signs of an accident at the purported location.

“Police have arrested two individuals including the 35-year-old employer and are hunting down another 30-year-old suspect,” he said adding that a postmortem would be conducted tomorrow. — Bernama