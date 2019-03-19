Umno’s Noh Omar to sit out Parliament three days for insulting deputy speaker

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming made the suspension order effective today over Tan Sri Noh Omar’s (pic) accusation yesterday that the former is unfit to sit as deputy speaker.— Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar has been suspended three days for his open insult against Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

Nga made the suspension order effective today over Noh’s accusation yesterday that the former is unfit to sit as deputy speaker.

Noh was not in the Dewan Rakyat when the ruling was made.

The ruling came after a tiff between Noh and Nga in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday over the latter allegedly saying an Umno-PAS coalition would lead to a Taliban state.

Nga, who is also Teluk Intan MP, said he already clarified the remark, adding that his duty as deputy speaker is “not just to chair meetings” in Parliament but to also “guard and defend the integrity and image of the parliamentary institution”.

He concluded that Noh’s remark was tantamount to an open insult to his position.

“Therefore by the power vested in me under Article 43 and 44, I order Tanjung Karang to leave the meeting for three days, that is from today, March 19, Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21,” Nga said in his ruling.

Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said rose to defend Noh and argued that the ruling was made in Noh’s absence.

However, Nga said he would not reverse his decision and ordered proceedings to continue.