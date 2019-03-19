Cops nab lorry driver for dumping industrial effluents into Klang pond

North Klang District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the 26-year-old man was arrested at a house in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, at 4.30pm. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SHAH ALAM, March 19 — The police arrested a lorry driver yesterday on suspicion of having dumped industrial effluents into a flood retention pond in Taman Eng Ann, Klang, near here.

North Klang District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the 26-year-old man was arrested at a house in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, at 4.30pm.

“The police also seized a tanker lorry that is believed to have been used to transport the effluents for dumping into the pond.

“An initial investigation revealed that a company had offered him a contract to discard its effluents,” she said in a statement here.

Nurulhuda said the police will apply for a remand order against the man tomorrow.

Earlier, Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the clean-up of the pond resulted in the accumulation of 28,000 litres of industrial effluents which had been kept in a storage tank for proper disposal. — Bernama