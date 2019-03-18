Your job is to also monitor those in govt, Anwar reminds MACC

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament, March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to not solely focus on digging up dirt on the former administration, but also monitor members in the current government.

The Port Dickson MP said that this was also stressed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his opening speech, and cautioned that corruption will see no end, if this was not done.

“In the parliament caucus for governance and reform, we invited Tan Sri Abu Kassim (Mohamed) to inform to him clearly, but we also stressed to him what is needed is not to just unveil what is seen as the past mistakes.

“That must go on; 1MDB issues, Felda issues and all that, but what was said in the opening speech of the prime minister and stressed in the caucus, is for MACC to also monitor the current administration, regardless if they are ministers, deputy ministers, government officers, the private sector and MPs.

“If this governance is not done sternly, and we are only fixated in looking at the past, then we are worried that this problem will never end,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat, in debating the King's address.

