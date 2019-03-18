With Kiandee in Pakatan, PAC to meet over chairmanship

PAC member Wong Chen said that while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could advise Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee to stay, the committee must decide the matter itself. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will convene a meeting this week over the post of its chairman now that incumbent Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee is part of the ruling coalition.

PAC member Wong Chen said that while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could advise Kiandee to stay, the committee must decide the matter itself.

Pakatan Harapan pledged to reserve the role of PAC chief for the Opposition.

“It is clear that the PAC needs to have a meeting by ourselves as the members of PAC.

“The PAC meeting amongst the members will be to discuss (the matter) in the best environment (and what) is the way forward.

“Of course we take the PM’s advice but, ultimately, it is up to the PAC members,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby, here today.

