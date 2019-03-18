Umno could be ‘government-friendly’ Opposition in Kelantan assembly, says PAS man

Mohd Amar said discussions between Umno and PAS so far only revolved around cooperation in the by-elections and strengthening the Opposition in Parliament and in Malaysia in general. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, March 18 ― PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said Umno might be a government-friendly Opposition in the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly after the two parties established ties recently.

Mohd Amar, who is also Panchor assemblyman, said this was due to the absence of any agreement on forming a coalition government although both parties appeared to be on good terms.

“Umno is still the opposition (in Kelantan) and we (PAS) are the government. Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) which is represented by its Ayer Lanas assemblyman, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, is also the opposition. We don’t have a coalition government here.

“Only maybe Umno will be a state government-friendly Opposition. It can happen...we hope so but it is up to them (Umno),” he told reporters after the opening of the Second Session of the 14th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly by Sultan Muhammad V, here, today.

Mohd Amar, who is also Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said discussions between both parties (Umno and PAS) so far only revolved around cooperation in the by-elections and strengthening the Opposition in Parliament and in Malaysia in general.

“(The discussions) have not reached the stage of wanting to form a coalition government. But we don’t know what is to come in future and it’s still a long way to the next general election,” he said.

Asked on the assurance of oil royalty payment to Kelantan by the federal government, Mohd Amar said the withdrawal of the suit filed by the state government a few years ago was expected to be resolved by this coming April 17.

“God willing, we will receive the royalty payment this April. We have not discussed the amount but we had asked for five per cent (as in the original agreement,” he added. ― Bernama