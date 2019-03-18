Selangor Sultan: Unregistered tahfiz schools can no longer operate

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said to date there are approximately 15,000 tahfiz students studying in 263 private schools under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) throughout the state. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 18 — Unregistered tahfiz schools using outmoded education syllabuses can no longer operate, following a decree by the Sultan of Selangor.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said to date there are approximately 15,000 tahfiz students studying in 263 private schools under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) throughout the state.

“However these private schools not registered with Jais and which do not use modern academic systems and co-curriculums must be shut down and cease operations,” he said in his address during the opening of the state assembly.

His Highness’ decree follow suit the recent announcement by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad in September last year that unregistered tahfiz centres in Kuala Lumpur would be closed down, to ensure the safety and welfare of students as well as preserving the image of Islamic religious institutions.

He added that boarding schools including tahfiz centres would have to comply with stricter rules laid out by the authorities.

Khalid also said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall would co-operate with the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department in monitoring such institutions, and urged parents to check their status before enrolling their children there.