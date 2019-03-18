Maszlee: Education Ministry to decide on 111 Johor schools after briefing today

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said that the safety of teachers, students and school workers have always been the ministry’s priority. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 18 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) will decide whether 111 affected schools to remain close or safe to be reopened following the toxic pollution from the dumping of chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim after the briefing by the district Disaster Relief Management Committee here today.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik, in a statement today, said that the safety of teachers, students and school workers have always been the ministry’s priority.

“I will attend the briefing from the Disaster Management Committee at the main operations room in Pasir Gudang. The results from this briefing will determine whether the schools are safe to be opened to the teachers and students concerned,” he said.

Maszlee was also pleased to see that many teachers and students who received treatment were showing signs of recovery and they were much better now compared to last week.

“I believe in a few more days, more people will be allowed to go home. I once again condemned this irresponsible and inhumane acts resulting in this catastrophic disaster and affected the health and safety of the people around Pasir Gudang district,” he said. ― Bernama