Couple go ahead with planned wedding in Pasir Gudang despite environmental issue

File picture of Fire and Rescue personnel getting water samples from Sungai Kim Kim following the dumping of toxic substances in the river. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 18 ― A bride and groom from Kampung Perigi Aceh, Pasir Gudang, had to continue with their wedding arrangements despite the environmental hazard in the area following the dumping of toxic substances in Sungai Kim Kim.

Maarof Salim, 53, said, however, the wedding ceremony of his niece Mastura Aziz and her husband, Reza Roslan ― both in their early 30s ― yesterday, and reception today went on smoothly.

“About 800 invitation cards had been distributed to guests while the tents and dais were already booked since last year. What could we have done? We had to continue with the ceremony,” he told reporters when met at the bride's house in Kampung Perigi Aceh here yesterday.

Maarof said a number of relatives from several states, including Selangor, had earlier contacted the family to find out if it was safe to travel to Pasir Gudang.

He said, however, the family was grateful that most of them attended the wedding.

“The entourage from the groom’s side also did not have a problem to get here with 15 family members attending the ceremony since yesterday,” he said, adding Kampung Perigi Aceh was situated about seven kilometres from the scene.

Maarof, who is also Kampung Perigi Aceh Fishermen’s Association chief said other villagers were also supportive, lending hands in preparing the feast.

According to him, the village has about 500 residents, but it is understood that no one has been affected by the incident so far. ― Bernama