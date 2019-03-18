Committee on peace, inter-religious unity to be set up, says minister

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa says he will meet religious leaders and the heads of NGOs today on the setting up of the committee. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― A special committee comprising religious and NGO leaders is to be set up to bring home the message of peace and inter-racial and inter-religious unity, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said yesterday.

He said he will meet religious leaders and the heads of NGOs today on the setting up of the committee.

“First of all, we will condemn incidents such as the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people.

“Secondly, we want to bring home the message of peace which we want to safeguard.

“Although hatred has reached the extent of killings, we have to maintain the message of peace that Islam brings,” he told reporters after opening a Women’s Day 2019 seminar at the Institute of Islamic Understanding (IKIM), here. ― Bernama