Saifuddin: No report of egg glut

TANJUNG MALIM, March 16 — Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has not received any reports of egg glut, causing a possible drop in supply prices.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that so far egg production in the country reached up to 120 per cent to meet the needs of the domestic and foreign markets.

“I do not term (120 per cent) as a glut, because there is a long-term export commitment between egg entrepreneurs and importing countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong,” he said.

Saifuddin spoke to reporters after attending the opening of the Malaysia-Indonesia Mandailings Clan Coalition Biennial General Meeting 2019/2021 at Dewan Seri Tanjung here, today.

The meeting was officiated by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. — Bernama