Dr M: New Perak MB? No such thing

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the ‘Search for the Federal Territories Youth Icon’ programme at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today denied rumours that moves to replace current Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has his blessings.

“No such thing,” said Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, when asked to comment on claims made by a Perak Umno assemblyman that one state executive councillor had received his blessings to be the new Perak Mentri Besar.

Met by reporters after launching the “Search for the Federal Territories Youth Icon” programme at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today, Dr Mahathir was asked if he was happy with Ahmad Faizal who seemed to be a controversial Mentri Besar.

“He seems controversial because people want to take his place, people always find everybody controversial, even myself. There are people who want to replace me, it is normal,” he said.

To a question about Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, Dr Mahathir said: “The fact is that in the end we were of the same view. There is no cause for us to declare emergency or get into a panic about the Pasir Gudang air pollution disaster because we know we are doing all the right things and handling the situation well.”

Queried further on Osman, who is currently in Batam, Indonesia to promote Visit Johor 2020 amid the crisis in Pasir Gudang, Dr Mahathir replied: “He went? I myself don’t know.”

To date, over 3,000 people have been affected by toxic fumes following a chemical dumping incident in Sg Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor, and Osman's trip to Batam while the crisis is still ongoing has come under flak. ― Bernama