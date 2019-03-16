Agong wants professional, disciplined Armed Forces

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects the guard of honour before the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants all Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel to always exhibit professionalism and high discipline.

The Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces said, that as a neutral organisation, MAF’s professionalism was translated through the principle of loyalty to the king and country.

‘’This is the main principle for an army that is highly acclaimed and respected by the people.

‘’Don’t ever lose discipline and professionalism which have been built by thousands of national fighters prior to this,’’ said Sultan Abdullah.

He said this when officiating the commissioning ceremony for MAF cadet officers at the Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi here.

Sultan Abdullah reminded that if the fortress collapsed it would damage the military ethos and eventually the people and nation would suffer the consequence.

Subsequently, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said in shouldering the trust as the main bastion of national defence, MAF could not remain static.

The current world, he said, was facing numerous threats whether traditional threats, hybrid threats or those on the internet.

‘’In my opinion, MAF must always perform innovations through planned transformations,’’ he said.

He said this was to enable MAF to move together with the myriad of threats and the impending global challenges.

‘’The transformation in question must be guided by the national policy which is decided via perceptions of the domestic, regional and international geopolitical challenges and the systematic factor,’’ said Sultan Abdullah.

At the ceremony, Sultan Abdullah, consented to commission 504 MAF cadet officers who completed their Bachelor degrees at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia and other public higher institutions of learning. — Bernama