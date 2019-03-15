Special Branch head Hamid Bador is new DIGP

Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador replaces Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim as deputy inspector-general of police. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Special Branch chief Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador took over from the retiring Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim as the new deputy inspector-general of police today.

The ceremony for the handover of duties was held at the Central Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here this morning, witnessed by federal police chief Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Mohamad Fuzi is also due to retire in May.

“I am trying hard to control my emotions,” a teary Noor Rashid said during his departure speech.

“I will miss you but I will go away to spend time with my wife, my family... and I believe you (the force) will succeed,” he added.

MORE TO COME