Seven food premises ordered shut in Serdang

SERDANG, March 15 — Seven food premises have been ordered to close for breaching the terms and condition of their licence in a five-hour integrated operation which ended at 2am today by the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) in Serdang Perdana here.

MPSJ director (Licensing Department) Muhammad Azli Miswan said some of the premises were found to have been leased to foreigners.

Seven of the premises were found to have breached their licence condition by employing foreign workers and also in an unhygienic state, he told reporters here.

He said the order for the closure of the affected premises was made under the MPSJ Food Establishment Licensing By-Law 2007. — Bernama