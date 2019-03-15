PM says satisfied with handling of Pasir Gudang, emergency unnecessary

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is satisfied with the work done by the Johor state government to handle illegal chemical dumping in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Mar 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is satisfied with the work done by the Johor state government to handle illegal chemical dumping in Pasir Gudang.

He said the chemical poisoning cases were freak accidents, but was relieved that the authorities have managed to prevent any deaths from occurring.

“Those currently in the hospital will be discharged once they recovered, so I would say the handling has been very good overall,” Dr Mahathir said here.

He also stressed that there is no need to declare an emergency over the situation, reiterating his stand yesterday.

When asked to comment on the recent public criticism of how the state government handled the incident, Dr Mahathir said such individuals should have come forward, to begin with.

“Those who criticised us should have come beforehand to tell us so we can take action, not after it had already occurred,” he said.

Since yesterday almost 3,000 people have been affected by the chemical waste pollution, with 1,906 cases reported and 869 victims receiving treatment in and around Johor Baru.

Seven victims are reported to be in intensive care. In response, the Education Ministry has shut down all 111 schools around Pasir Gudang.