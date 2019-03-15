NZ attacks a reminder for racial harmony, Sarawak PKR chief says

Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian today said the senseless shootings in two mosques in Christchurch is a reminder to all to work at maintaining and preserving racial and religious harmony among all Malaysians. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, March 15 — Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian today said the senseless shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, is a reminder to all to work at maintaining and preserving racial and religious harmony among all Malaysians.

He expressed shock and sadden to hear news of the horrific shootings at the two Christchurch mosques earlier today, which claimed the lives of 49 persons and injured scores of others.

“The act of hate and terror in a sacred place where the victims were worshipping is a heinous crime which all right-minded people condemn strongly,” he said in a statement.

He offered his condolences to the victims and their families and pray that the outpouring of love and support from peace-loving Kiwis and global citizens will provide a small measure of comfort to them.

Two Malaysians were injured in the shooting, while another is reportedly still missing.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and two others are in custody after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush was reported by New Zealand Herald as saying that as of 9pm, 49 people had lost their lives in the shootings at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Ave and the Linwood Masjid on Linwood Ave on Friday.

He said 41 people had died at the Deans Ave mosque, while seven had died at Linwood and one in