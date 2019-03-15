High Commission confirms one Malaysian hurt in New Zealand terror attacks

Police officers are seen after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — At least one Malaysian citizen is among those wounded by gunmen who opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during the Muslim Friday prayers there today.

The matter was confirmed by the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand on Twitter.

“As reported, there was a shooting incident in Christchurch mosque at 1.40pm today. The High Comm is in close contact with the local authorities to get further details on the victims.

“So far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” it said.

New Zealand authorities have also confirmed multiple fatalities in the attacks but have not released exact figures.

The attacks caused global outrage and shock as one of the gunmen “live-streamed” at least 10 minutes of himself gunning down the evidently Muslim targets.

