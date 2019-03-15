Eight ex-Sabah Umno leaders join Bersatu

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee received his Bersatu membership card from chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Bersatu membership card handing-over ceremony in Putrajaya March 15, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced the entry of eight ex-Sabah Umno leaders to the party and also gave the assurance that they would support the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government.

The eight received their Bersatu membership cards from the Prime Minister at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

Four are MPs, two are senators and two assemblymen.

The MPs are Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran); Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran); Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort) and Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri (Kudat) while the assemblymen are Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sulaman) and Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (Karanaan). The senators are Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin and Datuk John Ambrose.

Dr Mahathir also said that the entry of Bersatu to Sabah was not meant to sideline or replace the Warisan-led state government there. — Bernama