Perak Umno chief revives talk of conspiracy against MB

IPOH, March 14 — Less than six months after a purported attempt to dislodge Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu that did not materialise, Perak Umno claimed today that the plot is still alive.

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad alleged that a state executive councillor in Ahmad Faizal’s administration had met with Umno assemblymen again.

“Besides the assemblymen he met previously, he also approached other assemblymen. He still uses the same tactic... persuade my assemblymen (to support Pakatan Harapan),” he purported.

Speaking to reporters at state Umno building here today, the Kota Tampan assemblyman insisted he has full confidence in his 25 assemblymen.

“Umno assemblymen are aware that it would be meaningless to join them as it does not guarantee they will be safe and happy. They are confident with the alliance between Umno and PAS, it will bear better fruits,” he said.

It was previously reported that six Perak Umno lawmakers led by Datuk Saarani Mohamad were questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the claimed plot to remove Ahmad Faizal as mentri besar.

The five are Datuk Sham Mat Sahat (Alor Pongsu), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Maslin Sham Razman (Bukit Chandan), Khairil Shahril Mohamed (Bota) and Jurij Jalaludin (Lubuk Merbau).

Saarani claimed that a state exco was still lobbying to become the mentri besar.

“He is cutting deals with Umno assemblymen. I am aware. He is persuading, inviting (Umno reps). He claims to have received the blessing of Putrajaya. This person is trying hard to be the mentri besar,” he alleged.

On calls by Ahmad Faizal to stop talks of a power transition in Perak, Saarani insisted these did not come from Umno.

“Umno and PAS will not do that. We want to provide the best services to the people. We want to be good opposition,” he said.

He claimed it was the actions of Pakatan Harapan that made people lose trust in the government.

“How can the deputy Tambun Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia division chairman criticise the mentri besar and viral the recording? That is enough to set tongues wagging. Do not point fingers at us,” he said, urging Ahmad Faizal to correct himself.

Saarani also said Umno would not persuade Tualang Sekah assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi and Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin to return to Umno’s fold.

“Why do we need to persuade them? People have shown disdain towards us. Umno will not persuade Pakatan Harapan people. That is not our style.”

“But if they feel Umno, Barisan Nasional had treated them well previously and they feel they have the responsibility to correct the wrongs committed previously, they are welcome to come back. Do not wait for me to persuade,” he said.

In the 14th General Election, Umno won 27 seats while PAS won 3 seats in Perak. PH won 29 seats.

Neither commanded a simple majority to form the government.

However, former Umno assemblymen Zainol and Nolee rendered their support to Ahmad Fazial and PH.