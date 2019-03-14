Health Ministry looking into law for mandatory jabs

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Health Ministry is looking into amending the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease 1988 Act to empower the government to make vaccinations mandatory.

Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat today his ministry has set up a taskforce to get the views of government agencies, private agencies and non-governmental organisations.

“If we want to make immunisation mandatory we must take into consideration certain exemptions and if there was an adverse reaction, what is our compensation mechanism?

“It is also critical we get the buy in from all stakeholders. Therefore we must amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease 1988 Act.

“So the law regarding immunisation must be re-drafted and these things take time,” he told Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii during Question Time.

The taskforce is also responsible for preparing a Cabinet paper which will also touch on the types of vaccine, target age of children, and parental responsibility among others.

The government is combating the creep of a nationwide anti-vaccination movement by increasing its awareness programmes, including through social media.