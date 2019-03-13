Take my car but return my amulet, Perak rep tells car thief

Sivasubramaniam said the lost amulet has sentimental value for him. — Bernama pic

IPOH, March 13 — Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam whose car was stolen yesterday hopes the thief will return his Buddhist amulet, which was inside, to him.

The political secretary to Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong said he had parked his black Proton Perdana at the old State Secretariat building on Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab here at about 3pm yesterday, and was certain he had locked it before leaving.

“But when I wanted to leave the office at 4.30pm, the car was nowhere to be found.

“The security guard was also unaware my car had been driven away by another person,” said Sivasubramaniam, adding that he bought the vehicle in 2008.

The Proton Perdana that was stolen yesterday. — Picture courtesy of A. Sivasubramaniam

On the amulet, Sivasubramaniam said it has sentimental value for him.

“It was given to me by a master from Chiang Mai, Thailand. I hope whoever took my car will return the amulet to me. They can send it to my office. No questions asked,” he said.

He added that the amulet was on the car dashboard.

He filed a police report on the stolen car at the Ipoh district police yesterday evening.