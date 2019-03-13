BN MP bids to tie Orang Asli dept transfer to Pakatan’s Cameron loss

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob alleged today that the Orang Asli head of a department overseeing the community’s welfare was removed because the Pakatan Harapan coalition lost the Cameron Highlands by-election.

The Bera MP demanded that his allegation regarding Datuk Ajis Sitin from the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) be recorded in the Hansard.

“Datuk Ajis is the first JAKOA DG who is from the Orang Asli community.

“However, just because the Orang Asli voters in Cameron Highlands gave almost 90 per cent votes in Cameron Highlands to a candidate from the Orang Asli community, I was made to be understand that Datuk Ajis Sitin had already been transferred,” Ismail said in Parliament today.

In the Cameron Highlands by-election in January, Barisan Nasional candidate Ramli Mohd Noor defeated PH challenger M. Manogaran to keep the seat in the coalition’s stable.

Ramli was sworn in yesterday.