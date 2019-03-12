Teenager wants end to nude photos nightmare

Nineteen-year-old Anne (centre) appealed to those with naked photo of her, distributed by an ex-boyfriend, to delete them at the Perak MCA headquarters in Ipoh March 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 12 — A young woman complained today about an ex-boyfriend who distributed her naked photographs without her consent.

The now 19-year-old victim, identified as Anne, said she gave her former boyfriend her pictures five years ago as she loved him then.

“Unknown to me, the boy shared my pictures with his friends and it eventually found its way to social media,” she recounted in a news conference at Perak MCA’s office here today.

Anne, who is currently working in Singapore as a salesgirl, decided to break up with the boy after he constantly harassed her for more pictures.

“The harassment only stopped after I lodged a police report at the Kampar police station on Jan 4 2017,” she said, adding with the report, she managed to get Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to remove her pictures.

Thinking her problems were solved with the report, Anne however received a Facebook message last Friday from an unknown man threatening to send her old pictures to her current boyfriend.

“I appeal to those still having my old pictures to delete it,” she said.

Anne’s mother, who was also present, called on those still having her daughter’s pictures to remove them.

“Please do not destroy her future. Let her start life afresh,” said the mother, who declined to be named.

Asked if her present boyfriend was aware of her past, Anne said he was aware.

“He was supportive of me and encouraged me to face the problem,” she said.

Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan said he would assist Anne to liaise with MCMC to remove her pictures.

“I also urged police to arrest the suspect involved in the latest harassment,” he said.

Earlier, Anne had lodged a police report at the district police here over the latest incident.