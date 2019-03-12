Perak Tengah police reviewing cold cases with new information

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail in Ipoh March 12, 2019. — Pincture by Farhan Najib

SERI ISKANDAR, March 12 — Perak Tengah district police are going through its old cases to try and solve them.

Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they are now concentrating on murder cases, including two from 2015 and 2016.

“We have so far charged suspects involved in murders that occurred in 2001, 2010 and 2013,” he told Malay Mail when met at his office here today.

Mohamad Zainal said the renewed investigation of cold cases was made possible by new information mostly from the public.

“With new information, we take a second look at the files to get pointers towards solving the cases,” he added, assuring the people that police would continue to investigate a case as long as the file is open.

Mohamad Zainal said Perak Tengah residents were more forthcoming now with information after police changed their methods of engaging the people.

“We meet people for tea or makan. We also keep tabs on former prisoners who returned to Perak Tengah after their release from prison,” he said.

“We managed to bring down the crime index from 207 in 2016 to 142 in 2017 and 92 last year,” he said.

Mohamad Zainal also said the fact that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Fuzi Harun, who hails from Parit, a town in Perak Tengah, was not the only impetus for the district to solve cases.

“If you are committed to your job, you can deliver wherever you are,” he said.