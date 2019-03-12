Khairy admits race, religion not enough to bind Umno and PAS

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin says the Umno-PAS alliance has to be decided on a common principle that is committed towards Malaysia as a multiracial country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG JAYA, March 12 — The Umno-PAS alliance has to be decided on a common principle that is committed towards Malaysia as a multiracial country and not restricted to race and religion, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The former Umno Youth chief said the newly set-up committee within the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has to agree on the core principle of the newly formed co-operation.

“My position on Umno-PAS is that we have to sit down and discuss what the common principles are.

“We can't just get together and decide to play race and religion and win the election. You have to be based more than that, within the context of BN as well,” he told reporters after speaking at the Malaysian Strategic Financial Outlook Forum here today.

