Johor closes nine more schools over toxic fumes

Emergency medical staff bringing a primary school student from SK Tanjung Puteri Resort to receive treatment for breathing difficulties at the Taman Pasir Putih multipurpose hall in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, March 12 — The Johor state government has decided to close nine more schools tomorrow amid air pollution caused by the Sungai Kim Kim river that has sickened over 250 people, bringing the total schools closed to 13.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the decision was reached during a meeting by the State Disaster Management Committee that had initiated a working committee tonight to look into issues related to the hazardous fumes emitted from the Pasir Gudang river.

The nine schools located in Pasir Gudang district consisted of seven primary and secondary schools, and two religious schools.

They are SK Pasir Putih, SK Kota Masai 2, SMK Kota Masai 2, SK Kota Masai 3, SMK Kota Masai, SK Kota Masai, SK Perigi Acheh, Sekolah Agama Kampung Pasir Putih and Sekolah Agama Taman Pasir Putih.

Four schools — SK Taman Pasir Putih, SMK Taman Pasir Putih, SK Tanjung Puteri Resort, and SMK Tanjung Puteri Resort — were closed earlier, bringing the total number to 13.

Dr Sahruddin said the meeting had agreed that the Johor Education Department and the Johor Religious Department will close the schools until further notice.

MORE TO COME