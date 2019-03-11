Zuraida: Stern action against illegal renting out, selling of PPR units

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry has warned that stern action would soon be taken against illegal renting out or selling of PPR units to others by the tenants or buyers to prevent abuse of the project. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry has warned that stern action would soon be taken against illegal renting out or selling of Public Housing Project (PPR) units to others by the tenants or buyers to prevent abuse of the project.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said stern action would also be taken against those who advertised the sale or renting out of PPR units via public announcements including through the property sale/rent portals or social media.

She said the ministry had received complaints from the public and taken note of the issue of tenants or buyers of PPR units subletting or selling the units to others.

“It is clearly spelt out in the PPR House Tenancy Agreement that tenants are not allowed to fully or partially (renting out rooms) rent out the units to others.

“For those who violate the set and agreed to conditions, they will be given a termination notice by the state government or local authority,” she said in a statement today.

Zuraida said in the PPR sale and purchase agreement and the statutory declaration, there was the agreed condition that “each PPR unit bought is for occupation by the buyer and will not be rented out to others”.

“Those who violate this set condition can be jailed for up to three years or fined by the court under the Statutory Declaration Act 1960, if found guilty,” she warned.

Valid and authorised information on renting and purchase of PPR units are only available on the official website of the National Housing Department under the ministry at http://ehome.kpkt.gov.my. — Bernama