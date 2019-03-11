Zainuddin Yaacob appointed Kedah police chief

Zainuddin replaces Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar who takes over as Bukit Aman Police Headquarters management director in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, March 11 — Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob has been appointed new Kedah police chief effective today.

He replaces Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar who takes over as Bukit Aman Police Headquarters management director in Kuala Lumpur.

The handing over of duties ceremony held today at the Dewan Tan Sri Khalid, Kedah Police Headquarters here, was witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

Zainuddin, 58, who is from Kuala Langat, Selangor holds a Master in Business Administration from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and has been with the Royal Malaysia Police for 32 years. — Bernama