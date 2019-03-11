Police arrest woman trying to abandon baby in hospital toilet

A ‘dead’ Chinese baby boy was saved from being creamated when he started crying at the funeral parlour. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The police arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected of trying to abandon her newborn baby boy in a toilet bowl at the Selayang Hospital here yesterday.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said today a female factory worker caught the woman in the act of disposing of the baby at about 3pm in the emergency zone and informed a security guard.

“The swift action by the worker saved the baby’s life,” he told Bernama.

The baby is unharmed and in stable condition, he said.

Samsor said a preliminary investigation established that the woman had just delivered the baby.

“The woman was detained and placed at the red zone of the hospital for treatment but just keeps crying when questioned and has refused to cooperate,” he said. — Bernama