IMU launches disciplinary hearing against student who made sexist remarks online

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The International Medical University (IMU) announced today it would hold a disciplinary hearing to investigate a student who said women should give sex in exchange for a safe ride home.

The private university said the student had agreed to withdraw his comments on Facebook after deputy vice-chancellor Prof Peter Pook said last Sunday that management was aware of the incident.

“Today, the IMU management team convened an urgent meeting to review the matter. The comments made were highly insensitive.

“The IMU disciplinary board will commence immediate investigations which will result in a hearing,” IMU said in a statement.

IMU stressed that it did not condone such behaviour, pointing out that it instituted in 2012/2013 a social media policy that students were required to follow.

“All IMU students are also expected to adhere to the IMU Student Code of Conduct as stated in the student’s handbook. Our sincere condolences to Emily Kong’s family for their loss.”

IMU’s statement came after an online petition urging IMU not to allow the medical student named Kiren Raj to be a doctor gained over 28,000 signatures.

Kiren had commented on a news article on Facebook about local singer and actress Kong’s death that her accident could have been avoided had she not left the pub alone.

“Condolences.. I hope all the girls learn a good lesson now.. Never leave the pub without a guy.

“Man and woman work together... We offer you a safe drive home and you give us makeout or sex.. I mean girls like sex too right...” he posted.

He also boasted about having sex with ethnic Chinese women and insulted the size of Chinese men’s private parts, besides making a bizarre remark about “plan to push” the Chinese out of the country, triggering a police report from Gerakan Youth.