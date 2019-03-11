Agong arrives to open second session of 14th Parliament

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, delivers his speech during the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, arrived at about 10 am to open the second session of the 14th Parliament, the first time that Sultan Abdullah is officiating at such an event.

His Majesty was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, were welcomed upon arrival at Parliament Square by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. Also present was Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Their Majesties were also greeted by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Sultan Abdullah was escorted to the Royal Dias, and the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ was played. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong then inspected a guard-of-honour while a 21-gun salute was fired.

Sultan Abdullah was then escorted to the Royal Room, and His Majesty posed for a group photograph.

Then, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong delivered the royal address to the House.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to convene up to April 11 during the first meeting of the second session of the 14th Parliament. — Bernama