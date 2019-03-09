Patriot tells politicians to stop playing the race card

Patriot president Brigadier General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji says political parties that are not race-based were one way to start getting rid of racism. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A group representing security personnel has chastised political leaders for engaging in racism and racial politicking, urging them not to exercise parochialism lest the country and society descend into “permanent destruction”.

Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan president Brigadier General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said the last few by-elections have left them worried.

“Politicians made racially charged speeches aimed to incite hatred just to secure votes, culminating in the ridiculous statement that non-Malays should not be appointed as chief justice, attorney-general, and finance minister,” he said in a statement.

Describing the latest development of asking MCA and MIC to leave BN as “mischievous and bewildering”, Arshad said this goes against the historical grain of strengthening unity among the three major ethnic groups in Malaya.

“This further indicates politics has rolled back into pure racism. Historically it was pragmatic then for race-based political parties to be formed.

“The like-mindedness, understanding and the willingness to strengthen the bond of brotherliness and friendship among the various races that our founding fathers had carved out for this nation is now being threatened by selfish and self-centred politicians, particularly by those who formerly held powerful positions in government,” he said.

Arshad decried both Umno and PAS as having become “one-issue parties” by harping on Malay supremacy and Malay-Muslim unity against others, which has also led certain PH politicians to propagate policies of the Malay agenda.

He said that political parties that are not race-based were one way to start getting rid of racism.

“Patriot urges all parties to move towards achieving that purpose in sync with the multi-racial nature of our Malaysian society.

“Society cannot remain parochial in its outlook any longer after six decades of independence. We ought to be more inclusive and symbiotic in facing the challenges of our country as truly one Malaysian people,” he said.

Adding that Patriot is fed up with the politics of building obstacles instead of building bridges, enough of politics of “them versus us”, and enough of politics of exclusivity and not inclusivity, Arshad said such sentiments are dark clouds shielding the glorious proverbial Malaysian sun.

“Tolerance and understanding were thrashed and replaced with championing racial hatred. The propagation of race and religion now takes centre stage and if this is allowed to fester, there is little hope of ever seeing a united Malaysian society.

“The dismantling of race-based political parties is our only hope of seeing the emergence of a truly undivided Malaysian society, thus fulfilling our dream of a harmonious, prosperous and progressive Malaysia,” he said.