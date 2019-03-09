Charges against four over online slurs on Islam, Prophet

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says cops have filed multiple charges yesterday against four people arrested over alleged insults against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Police filed multiple charges yesterday against four people arrested over alleged insults against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun said today.

According to the inspector-general of police, all four were variously prosecuted under Sections 298A and 505 from the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Section 298A covers the act of provoking religious unrest and is punishable by between two and five years’ imprisonment while Section 505 relates to incitement, which is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The CMA offence pertains to the nebulous act of “abusing network services” and is punishable by up to a year’s imprisonment and a fine not more than RM50,000.

The first of the four, the operator of the Ayea Yea Facebook account, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for each of his 10 separate charges from the Penal Code offences that will be served consecutively.

The operator of the Yazid Kong Facebook account also admitted to a charge from the CMA and is awaiting sentencing.

Separately, the operator of the AlvinChow333 claimed trial to charges under all the three sections.

The operator of the Danny A’antonio Jr Facebook account pleaded not guilty to two charges from the Penal Code and is being held without bail until his trial on April 15.

Fuzi again reminded the public to refrain from posting provocative content online.