RON95, diesel prices retained under ceiling, RON97 up 3 sen

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The pump prices of RON97 petrol will rise by 3 sen per litre for the week starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced today.

It will be priced at RM2.46, up from RM2.43 per litre.

In a statement, MoF said based on the weekly Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the new price will come into effect from March 9 to March 15.

Meanwhile, diesel pump price and RON95 have been retained at RM2.18 and RM2.08 per litre respectively.

MoF stated that the pump price for diesel and RON95 should have been at RM2.38 and RM2.16 per litre respectively if there had been no ceiling price set by Putrajaya.