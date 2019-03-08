Minister: Decision on closure of Jalan TAR to be known Tues

DBKL recently announced plans to close Jalan TAR from Jalan Esfahan near SOGO mall to Jalan Melayu to all private vehicles except public and tourist buses, beginning from March 15. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The decision on the closure of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) to all vehicles will be known on Tuesday, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the decision will be made after final discussions held with eight representatives of the Jalan TAR traders today.

“We have discussed it with BARA (Batu Road Retailers Association) and MIBA (Masjid India Business Association) and will announce the decision on Tuesday,” he told reporters after a two-hour meeting at Menara DBKL 1 today, hari ini.

He said the discussions went well and each party submitted their recommendations on the upgrading and development of Jalan TAR.

This included changes to the night market and Ramadan bazaars in Jalan TAR.

“We will make the decision after taking into account the results of an online survey but priority will be given to the traders on the ground. For now, it is still 50-50 (between closing the road or not),” he said.

Recently, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced its plans to close Jalan TAR beginning from Jalan Esfahan near the SOGO mall to Jalan Melayu to all private vehicles except public and tourist buses, beginning from March 15.

DBKL will also relocate the Ramadan bazaar traders to the new site where there are expected to be about 250 trading lots. — Bernama