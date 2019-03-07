‘Tan Sri’ remanded over temple land issue released on bail

MACC officers raided the Batu Caves temple top official's house in Kota Damansara yesterday evening.

PUTRAJAYA, March 7 ― A “Tan Sri” remanded for three days to assist in the investigation into the development of land belonging to the Jalan Bandar Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur was released on bail today.

Magistrate Noraisyah Mohd Yusof allowed the 75-year-old man to be released on bail imposed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) but extended the period of remand by one more day to tomorrow for two other people, one of whom is a son of the “Tan Sri”.

All of them were remanded for three days from Tuesday after the MACC arrested them on Monday evening.

A MACC source said the arrests followed a raid on the house of the “Tan Sri” on Monday and a search at the management office of a temple in Batu Caves. ― Bernama