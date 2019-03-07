PM accorded state welcome at Malacanang Palace

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila March 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANILA, March 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was given a state welcome at Malacanang Palace here today, the first such reception given to a foreign head of government by the Philippines under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Upon arrival at the palace, Dr Mahathir was accorded the honour of inspecting a guard-of-honour mounted by the Philippine Armed Forces.

Dr Mahathir was accompanied by Duterte during the inspection of the guard-of-honour, after which the national anthems of Malaysia and the Philippines were played along with the firing of a 21-gun salute.

Duterte then invited Dr Mahathir into the palace where the latter signed the guest book, after which a meeting of the Malaysian and Philippine delegations was held, headed by the two leaders, respectively.

Dr Mahathir and Duterte then issued a joint press statement.

The Malaysian prime minister also attended a state banquet in his honour hosted by Duterte.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir laid a wreath at the Jose Rizal Monument at the Rizal Park.

The memorial was built to commemorate the executed Filipino nationalist Jose Rizal. — Bernama