Azmin: Putrajaya mulling over reclaiming Felda land leased to FGV

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 7 — Putrajaya will take into consideration the proposal to reclaim the Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) assets leased to FGV Holdings Berhad in hopes of reviving the agency, minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Following a suggestion by the National Felda Settlers’ Children’s Association (Anak), the economic affairs minister has assured the government will look into the feasibility of the proposal from all aspects.

“ The takeover costs, whether the agreements signed can be renegotiated or terminated, because FGV is a listed company so all of this cannot be solved unilaterally.

“It requires the process of negotiations and discussions where the welfare and importance of the Felda settlers will be a priority,” he told reporters here.

Azmin then blamed the previous administration for the debts accumulated by Felda which he said had exceeded RM8 billion, before adding that the “legacy problem” Pakatan Harapan (PH) inherited from Barisan Nasional (BN) should not be used as an excuse.

This was in response to Anak, which in its proposal today highlighted a potential profit of up to RM1 billion for Felda should it reclaim some 320,000 hectares of land currently lease to FGV.

Anak chairman Mazlan Aliman said the move to take back the assets is a better solution than acquiring financial loans to restore Felda.

Azmin today revealed that a Felda recovery plan is being drafted by its management, with Anak’s suggestion among the topics being considered.

“In the end, the PH government will make sure the welfare of settlers is guaranteed,” he said.

Azmin added wheels were already set in motion for training sessions involving settlers, to ensure active participation from them and improve the penetration and utilisation of technology to spur the palm oil industry.