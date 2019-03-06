Man wanted over anti-Islam posting likely still in Klang Valley, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Police believe Alvin Chow Mun Fai, the man wanted for allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad, is still in Klang Valley, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

He said the police were working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to locate the 43-year-old suspect.

“Right now, police are in the midst of tracking down the man and to locate his exact location with the cooperation of the MCMC,” he told a press conference after attending the presentation of the Police Excellent Service Award 2018 at the Bukit Aman Police Senior Officers’ Mess here today.

Mohamad Fuzi also hoped members of the public with information of the man’s whereabouts would come forward to facilitate in the investigations.

Yesterday, the police detained three people for allegedly insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad and his wife, Aisyah.

The police had so far received 929 reports across the country on these cases and opened 16 investigation papers on cases connected to insulting Islam.

All the cases were being investigated under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier at the event, 63 senior police personnel received the Excellent Service Award, including Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani; CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd; and Commercial CID director Datuk Mazlan Mansor. — Bernama