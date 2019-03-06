IGP: Police hunting man who insulted Prophet Muhammad in Twitter

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a 43-year-old suspect who is wanted for insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on Twitter is believed to be on the run in Klang Valley.

“As of now we believe he is still in Klang Valley and police are in the midst of tracking him down.

“We urge anyone with information on the suspect to come forward and assist police,” he told reporters during a press conference in Bukit Aman this morning.

Mohamad Fuzi said police are working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on such cases, with investigations carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said authorities will not hesitate to take stern action against those who misuse social media or communication networks to upload provocative remarks.

In a statement yesterday, Mohamad Fuzi said police have taken further action against four more people accused of insulting Islam as well as Prophet Muhammad via social media.

The suspects aged between 22 and 52 years old were arrested in Labuan, Sarawak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

All four cases are being probed under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mohamad Fuzi urged the public to be wary of making false and malicious statements online as such acts may jeopardise public order and affect the country’s national unity.