Girl missing in Langkawi found dead, believed murdered (VIDEO)

LANGKAWI, March 6 — A three-year-old girl reported missing at the end of last month was found dead today, believed to have been murdered, in the jungle in Gunung Raya here.

The police found the body of Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah at 11.30am after they were led to the spot by a man suspected to have been involved in the disappearance of the girl, said Langkawi District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

Nur Aisyah Aleya was reported to have gone missing while in the custody of a married couple who reportedly disappeared subsequently.

The police launched a search for a 37-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife and yesterday picked up a married couple in Ampang, Selangor, to assist in the investigation into the girl’s disappearance. — Bernama