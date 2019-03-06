Fuziah forced to deny vaccines not halal

Fuziah said unlike food which obtained halal certification from Jakim, vaccines get their recognition from the WHO. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh denied claims by some quarters that the construction of the first halal vaccine plant in the country meant the vaccines used all this while were not halal under Islamic law.

She said unlike food which obtained halal certification from the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim), vaccine gets its recognition from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“When talking about vaccine, we talk about the content used. It is not under Jakim but there are other acts for pharmaceuticals.

“Even though some doubted the halal-status of vaccine, the principle should be its intake is beneficial to Muslims,” she told reporters when met after launching the Asnaf Treatment Card and Breastfeeding Mother Card at Pusrawi Hospital here today.

In this regard, Fuziah said the building of the first vaccine factory in the country is an alternative measure as a contribution to Muslims on the whole.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) is targeting to get between two to four percent of the hardcore poor (asnaf) out of the category this year.

According to her, the target is the new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for MAIWP.

She said among the best measures to get the hardcore poor out of poverty was through education and entrepreneurship. — Bernama