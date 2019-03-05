‘No room for ‘narrow communal posturing’, Cenbet tells Azmin after Semenyih poll

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had on Sunday said the PH government must be brave in fulfilling its promises, especially on the Malay and Bumiputera agenda. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Think tank Centre For A Better Tomorrow (CENBET) has voiced concern over Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s remark urging the Pakatan Harapan government to fulfil promises related to the bumiputera agenda, stating that there is no room for “narrow communal posturing” in the country.

Cenbet vice-president Datuk Simon Lim Seng Chai pointed out that political leaders should instead focus on long-term national interests and avoid “knee-jerk” reaction following the conclusion of the Semenyih by-election.

“The tone of Azmin’s message and the speed at which it was issued raises the prospects that the upcoming Rantau by-election will see heightened posturing of this sort.

“This is unsettling considering Azmin’s ministry oversees massive public funds involving the country’s economic well-being,” said in a statement.

Mohamed Azmin had on Sunday said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must be brave in fulfilling its promises, especially on the Malay and Bumiputera agenda, without feeling apologetic or fearful of the criticism of others.

“The current federal government swept to power last May on the promise of being a government for all. Pillar Five of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto pledges to ‘create a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally’.

“It had also pledged to implement policies and programmes that unite the nation and create an inclusive society and maintain the harmony of multi-racial and multi religious Malaysia.

“The current administration should stick to the letter and spirit of the promise,” Lim added.

Lim said PH should step up efforts to change and be the party of choice for Malay voters, as well as continue the Bumiputera agenda.

“It should also learn from the mistakes of its predecessor whose overt racial and religious pandering was a put-off to voters, resulting in the coalition getting the boot in the last general election,” he said.