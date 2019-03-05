Musa Aman claims trial to additional 16 money laundering charges

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5— Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today claimed trial to 16 money laundering charges amounting to approximately RM160 million.

The Star reported that the alleged offences was committed between 2006 and 2008.

Musa, 68, reportedly pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to him before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob.

The report states that all 16 charges were under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which upon conviction, carries a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine no less than five times the amount of illegal proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

On November 5, 2019, Musa claimed trial to 35 counts of graft amounting to US$63 million (RM243 million) relating to timber concessions in Sabah.

The offences were allegedly committed between December 24, 2004 and November 6, 2008.

In November last year, Musa was slapped with 35 charges with allegedly receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes for conferring timber concessions in Sabah.

The Sungai Sibuga assemblyman had then, also pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court when the charges proffered under Subsection 11(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997 was read out to him.

Musa was accused of receiving the bribes through several international bank accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore between 2004 and 2008.

The offences were alleged to have taken place during his capacity as Sabah Chief Minister and chairman of Yayasan Sabah to award timber projects in the state. — Bernama