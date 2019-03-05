Eviction of Terminal Aman Jaya ticket sellers postponed to March 31

Yong pointed out that Terminal Aman Jaya was not the only terminal to implement CTS, with others bus terminals in the country also set to implement a similar system. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 5 — The eviction of express bus ticket sellers from Terminal Aman Jaya have been postponed to March 31 following the Perak state government’s intervention.

State executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong said in a statement today this would allow all parties to discuss the matter further.

Yong said the state government had taken note of the ticket sellers’ grouses following plans by the terminal’s owner, Perak Transit Berhad, to implement the Centralised Ticketing System (CTS).

“Further discussions need to be held with stakeholders so that a solution can be found,” he added.

Yong pointed out that Terminal Aman Jaya was not the only terminal to implement CTS, with others bus terminals in the country also set to implement a similar system..

“We are committed in finding a solution that is in line with plans by the state and federal government,” he said.

At the same time, the state would take into account the welfare of the ticket sellers and the hopes of the people who wish to see better quality public transport, he said.

On Monday, the ticket sellers had appealed to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to gazette the Silveritage building at Medan Gopeng as a bus terminal to allow them to continue to earn their livelihoods.