Cops nab three, seize drugs worth RM100,000 in Puchong raid

SERDANG, March 5 — Police detained three individuals comprising two foreign women and a local man who were selling drugs in the parking area of an apartment block in Puchong, last night.

Sedang district police chief, ACP Ismadi Borhan said police also seized numerous types of drugs worth RM100,000 in the raid at 11.45pm.

‘‘The suspects were holding several bags containing the drugs when they were detained. The two women did not have identification documents and were referred to the Immigration Department.

‘‘Among the drugs seized were 1,890 ecstacy pills, ketamin 45 grams and 200 Erimin 5 pills which were believed to be meant for night clubs,’’ he told a media conference here yesterday.

Ismadi said the three suspects, aged from 24 to 39, had been carrying out the activity since three months ago.

He said two vehicles, namely, an Audi Q7 sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a Honda CRV and cash RM1,000 were also seized, adding the seizures were worth RM111,080.

He said the suspects were remanded for a week until March 9. — Bernama